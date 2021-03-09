ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shot up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $90.34. 336,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 376,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,857. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.