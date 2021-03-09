ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 16th

ACON S2 Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:STWOU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. ACON S2 Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

STWOU opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWOU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,016,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,016,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,505,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,530,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

