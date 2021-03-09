Actinium (ACM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54,005.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $464,769.73 and $54,005.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,168,900 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

