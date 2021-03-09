Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $77,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Argus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.71. 39,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,069. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

