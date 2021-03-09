Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOLF. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 212.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.