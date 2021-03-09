Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 8.6%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. 773,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,152,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $825.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

