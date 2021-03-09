Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

ADPT opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,953,964 shares of company stock valued at $114,527,146 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

