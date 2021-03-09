Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.75

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 26412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 563.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.