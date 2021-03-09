AdEx Price Tops $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.