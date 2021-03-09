Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s share price rose 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 352,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 795,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.