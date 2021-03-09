adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €338.00 by UBS Group

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €338.00 ($397.65) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.91 ($328.13).

ADS traded down €7.70 ($9.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €271.50 ($319.41). 805,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €283.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €278.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46. adidas has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

