Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

