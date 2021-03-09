Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $41.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

