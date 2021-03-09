Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,627 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

