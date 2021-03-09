Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.45. 78,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.64 and a 200-day moving average of $481.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

