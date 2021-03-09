ADT (NYSE:ADT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

ADT opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

