Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $10,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

