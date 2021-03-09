Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.23

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.23 and last traded at $177.54, with a volume of 6646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

