Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $103.97. 311,395 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 308,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.