Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.82 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.