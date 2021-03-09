Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 6.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.21 and last traded at $78.53. Approximately 45,002,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,845,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
