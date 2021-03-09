Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADV opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

