Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Increased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.56% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,070. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

