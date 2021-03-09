Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.43

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.43 and last traded at C$20.40, with a volume of 118217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.84.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

