Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.09

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 285798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the period.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

