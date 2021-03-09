Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

