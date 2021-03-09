Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $15.20. Aemetis shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 17,103 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.