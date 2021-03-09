Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $15.20. Aemetis shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 17,103 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.09.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
