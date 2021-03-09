Aeon Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $20,904.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00409391 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

