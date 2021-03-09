Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Down to $50.56

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $46.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 6,997 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

