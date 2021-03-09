AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

