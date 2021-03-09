AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.
Shares of AVAV stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
