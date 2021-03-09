AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.74 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

AeroVironment stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,834. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

