AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.93 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 291,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.