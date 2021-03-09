AerSale (ASLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. AerSale has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

