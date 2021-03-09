Aeryus Achieves Market Cap of $38,669.35 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Aeryus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $38,669.35 and $122.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00081961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002063 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (AER) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeryus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

