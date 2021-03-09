Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Up 9%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 212,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 652,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

