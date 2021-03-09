Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 153,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 68,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 951,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

