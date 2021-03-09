Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.54

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.54 and traded as high as C$40.42. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$39.44, with a volume of 61,061 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

