AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.35

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 216986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.98.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.