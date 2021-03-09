Aggreko (LON:AGK) PT Raised to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

LON:AGK traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 889 ($11.61). 1,228,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,774. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 741.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.49. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 905 ($11.82).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

