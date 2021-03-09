Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

AGRX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,738. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

