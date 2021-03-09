Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $113,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,037. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

