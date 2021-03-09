Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.89 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,463.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,768 shares during the period. Flagship Ventures Fund 2007 L.P. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,373,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,688,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,844,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,315,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000,182 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

