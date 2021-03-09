AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIBRF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.33. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

