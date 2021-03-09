AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.33. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

