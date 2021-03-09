Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.48. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 11,903 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

