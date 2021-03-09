Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,598 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $72,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.55. 11,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

