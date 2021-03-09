Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,507,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 73,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,091. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

