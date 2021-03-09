Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Airbnb stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

