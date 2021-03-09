Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.52.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.00. 178,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

