Airgain (AIRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) recently:

2/25/2021 – Airgain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

2/24/2021 – Airgain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

2/19/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – Airgain was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Airgain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/12/2021 – Airgain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Airgain had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

